Remembering Carole Lento

Saturday, May 20th, 2017, 11:35 am

On January 13, 2017, a flag was flown by Farmingville and Medford Fire Department in honor of Medford Volunteer Ambulance ex-Chief and charter member Carole Lento.

– Fire News photo by Amanda Coffey

Tags: Amanda Coffey, Remembering Carole Lento

Category: Events, Long Island, Long Island, Nassau, Nassau County, Print Editions, State News, Suffolk, Suffolk County