Quincy’s Lt. Nunzio Cirillo

Saturday, June 3rd, 2017, 10:12 am

The funeral of retired Quincy (MA) Fireman and WWII Veteran, Lieutenant Nunzio Cirillo. (Above): the QFD Honor Guard during a blizzard on the day of the ceremony, February 9, 2017.

– Fire News photo by Stephen Sweet

