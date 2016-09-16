Quick Work in Lyndhurst

Friday, September 16th, 2016, 6:15 am

On July 13, 2016, the Lyndhurst Fire Department responded to Court Avenue for a structure fire. Upon arrival, the first-due company found an outside fire that extended to the home and had worked its way into the attic. Soon after, Rutherford, East Rutherford and North Arlington were requested to the scene for mutual aid. The fire was knocked down within 45 minutes and companies completed overhaul.

- Fire News photo by Mark Rosetti

