Quick Work in Colwyn

Friday, March 17th, 2017, 9:35 pm

On November 12, 2016, companies dispatched for a dwelling fire on South 2nd Street in Colwyn. Companies from Darby, Collingdale, Yeadon and Prospect Park responded to find fire showing from the second floor of a single-family dwelling. Crews made a quick knockdown with extensive overhaul required.

– Fire News photo by Frank Wesnoski

