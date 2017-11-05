Quick Work by the First-Due

Sunday, November 5th, 2017, 8:14 am

On July 12, 2017, units arrived to find a working apartment fire with subjects trapped on Shaw Avenue in Lewistown. Engine 11 made a quick attack while rescue efforts were being made. One patient jumped from a second-floor window and was treated on scene by Medic 12 before being airlifted to a trauma center.

– Fire News photos by Pat Shoop

Tags: Pat Shoop, Quick Work by the First-Due

Category: Emergency Services, Fire, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania, Print Editions, State News