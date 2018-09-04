Quick Stop in Smithfield

Tuesday, September 4th, 2018, 8:13 am

Smithfield (RI) Fire dispatched a full assignment to Homestead Avenue on June 24, 2018, for a reported shed fire with exposure problems. Engine 2 arrived to find a well-involved 12- x 12-foot wooden shed that was set back on the property. Crews used an attack line to bring the fire under control in about five minutes.

– Fire News photo by Ken LaBelle

Tags: Ken LaBelle, Quick Stop in Smithfield

Category: Emergency Services, Fire, Fire Department, Print Editions, Rhode Island, So. New England, State News