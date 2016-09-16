Quick Moving Fire Destroys House

Friday, September 16th, 2016, 6:05 am

On June 21, 2016, dispatch received a call from a neighbor reporting a fire in a garage on Washington Avenue in the Belleplain section. Units from Belleplain and Woodbine were dispatched and it was discovered the fire had the garage engulfed and had spread to the attached dwelling. The remote location was an obstacle as there was no water supply in the area. Command called for a tanker task force. A roof collapse necessitated going to exterior operations. Mutual aid came from Seaville, Tuckahoe, Cape May Court House, Dennisville, Oceanview and Goshen. No injuries were reported and the fire was under investigation.

- Fire News photos by Robert Macom

