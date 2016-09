Quick Knockdown in Somerdale

Thursday, September 1st, 2016, 9:44 pm

On May 1, 2016, the Somerdale Fire Department was dispatched to a reported detached garage with fire burning inside. The first arriving engine company made a quick knockdown of the fire. No injuries were reported.

- Fire News photos by Dave Hernandez

