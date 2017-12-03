Quick Knockdown in Levittown

Sunday, December 3rd, 2017, 8:38 pm

On September 22, 2017, the Levittown Fire Department was alerted for a report of a house fire with people trapped on Shepherd Lane. Arriving units found smoke and fire showing from the second floor of the two-story home with all occupants out. A fire in a laundry room and bathroom had extended to the exterior of the home, but a quick stop prevented it from extending into the attic.

– Fire News photo by Kevin Imm

