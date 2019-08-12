Quarry Road House Fire

Monday, August 12th, 2019, 8:11 am

Firefighters from the Yardley-Makefield Fire Company, Langhorne-Middletown Fire Company, Morrisville Fire Company, Levittown Fire Company, and Newtown Fire Association were recently dispatched to a dwelling fire on Quarry Road. (Above): Yardley-Makefield Fire Company Deputy Fire Chief Tim Chamberlain in service with hose line hitting the fire on side D of the dwelling.

– Fire News photo by Jeff Goldberg

Tags: Jeff Goldberg, Quarry Road House Fire

Category: Emergency Services, Fire, Fire Department, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania, Print Editions, State News