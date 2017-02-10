Putting a Face to FF PTSD

Friday, February 10th, 2017, 8:08 pm

Jessica Nichole Barnes of Flashover Photography of Reynoldsville has been working with fire departments all around Pennsylvania on a major project, which will be a series of photos placed into a slide show, and is intended to bring awareness to PTSD (post traumatic stress disorder) among firefighters. Fire departments from around the state have been coming together to stage some of the horrific calls that still haunt them. Some of the staged photos include a firefighter Mayday, a child rescue from a burning structure, car accidents, and more. PTSD is real and it is serious. The scenes that first responders see will be forever etched in their minds. After a while those images take a toll physically, mentally and emotionally. Barnes is hoping to complete the project in early spring and hopes that her work will show people the true emotions of what firefighters go through every day.

– Fire News photo by Ashley Walters

