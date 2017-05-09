Pt. Jefferson Lays to Rest Ex-Chief Jimmy Scholl

Tuesday, May 9th, 2017, 7:39 pm

Ex-Chief James W. Scholl, of the Port Jefferson Fire Department, answered his last alarm on February 18, 2017. Chief Scholl was an active member of the Port Jefferson Fire Department and currently served as a Suffolk County Fire Coordinator (5-0-6). Jim served as the president of the Brookhaven Town Fire Chiefs Council from 2015-2016. Chief Jim Scholl also served in the U.S. Navy and was buried with full military honors. He will be missed by the fire service and by everyone who knew him. Donations can be made to the Long Island State Veterans Home, Stony Brook, NY.

-Fire News photos by Dennis Whittam

