Poughkeepsie Structure Fire

Sunday, March 10th, 2019, 12:13 pm

City of Poughkeepsie firefighters, assisted by Arlington, Fairview, Mobile Life Paramedics, and the City of Poughkeepsie Police, recently operated at a structure fire on Smith Street.

– Fire News photos by Bill Johnson

Tags: Bill Johnson, Poughkeepsie Structure Fire

Category: Emergency Services, Fire, Fire Department, New York, New York, Print Editions, State News