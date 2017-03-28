Poughkeepsie Goes to Work

Tuesday, March 28th, 2017, 8:29 am

Under the full moon of Friday, January 13, 2017, City of Poughkeepsie firefighters, assisted by Arlington and Fairview, operated at a structure on Harrison Street. City police units were operating in the vicinity and investigated smoke in the area and discovered the fire. Crews arrived to find fire on the second floor of a 2-1/2 story, unoccupied, single-family dwelling and made quick work of the fire.

-Fire News photo by Bill Johnson

