Port Jefferson’s John D. Murphy

Friday, February 15th, 2019, 9:55 pm

The Port Jefferson Fire Department announced that ex-Chief and past-Commissioner, John D. Murphy has answered his last alarm. Ex-Chief Murphy was an influential member of the department during a time when the fire service was changing from exterior attacks to the more aggressive interior firefighting. He was a founding member of Marine Company 5 and helped secure a third Class A fire engine for the district during his tenure as Commissioner.

– Fire News photos by Ron Monteleone

