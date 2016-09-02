Port Jeff Goes to Work at Billie’s 1890

Recently, the Port Jefferson Fire Department was called to a working fire at Billie’s 1890. The fire was contained to the kitchen, however smoke traveled throughout the establishment. The fire was brought under control with the help of mutual aid departments.

- Fire News photos by Jim Dunn

