Pole Down in Mays Landing MVA

Sunday, February 11th, 2018, 12:16 pm

The Mays Landing Volunteer Company responded to Ocean Heights Avenue on December 10, 2017, for a report of an MVA with a utility pole severed and the vehicle coming to a rest on its side and the pole in the bed of the vehicle. Firefighters arrived and pulled a single line and stood by until the electric company arrived and removed the hazard. The occupant of the vehicle refused medical treatment.

– Fire News photos by Ken Badger

