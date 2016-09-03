Poestenkill Home Destroyed

Saturday, September 3rd, 2016, 9:27 pm

On July 17, 2016, Poestenkill firefighters responded to a call of smoke and, on arrival, found a home fully involved with fire out all windows. Mutual aid was called from Wynantskill, West Sand Lake and Averill Park. More than 3000 feet of five-inch supply line had to be laid to get water to the scene. The family of five was not at home at the time, and were provided for by the Red Cross. The fire was under investigation by the Rennselaer County Cause and Origin Team. Chief David Basle said, “the fire was so intense that the floor burned out.”

- Fire News photo by Martin E. Miller

