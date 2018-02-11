Pleasantville 2-Alarmer

Sunday, February 11th, 2018, 12:01 pm

The Pleasantville Fire Department was dispatched to South Second Street on the night of November 26, 2017, for smoke coming from a home. They arrived to find heavy fire in the rear of the two-story residence. Firefighters were having difficulty getting to the hidden fire due to the layout of the structure and balloon frame construction. As conditions worsened, command evacuated the structure. Ladder 2’s crew ventilated the roof. The fire was knocked down with master streams and crews re-entered the structure to extinguish the remaining fire.

– Fire News photo by Cole Leeds

