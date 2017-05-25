Plainview House Fire

Thursday, May 25th, 2017, 9:45 pm

On January 6, 2017, the Plainview Fire Department responded to a house fire on South Oak Boulevard off of Woodbury Road. Arriving units found heavy fire coming from a two-story home. Engine 9511 secured a water supply and stretched a line to the front door as Ladder 9533 took the front of the house. Crews stretched additional lines and conducted searches that were negative. The cause was under investigation.

– Fire News photos by Kevin Imm

