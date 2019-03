Phillips Hill Road Fire

Monday, March 11th, 2019, 9:42 pm

Millsboro and Gumboro Fire companies responded to a house fire on Phillips Hill Road. All occupants were out on arrival, as crews extinguished and overhauled. The fire was under investigation.

– Submitted by Larry Gum

