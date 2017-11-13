Pennsylvania National Fire Museum Enhances Education Programs

The Pennsylvania National Fire Museum will enhance its educational exhibits and programs with support from AT&T. With a $25,000 contribution from AT&T, the Museum will inspire more young Pennsylvanians to consider serving as volunteer or professional first responders.

The new exhibit and programs also will show how our first responders use science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) skills to keep Pennsylvanians safe. The support was announced during a special event at the museum that included executives from AT&T, officials from the office of the Pennsylvania’s Fire Commissioner, state legislators and first responders.

“The Pennsylvania National Fire Museum is an extraordinary place where people from across Pennsylvania — and even around the world — visit to learn more about the rich history of fire fighting in Pennsylvania,” said David Kerr, regional vice president for AT&T in Pennsylvania. “Our contribution will help the museum reinvigorate its educational programming to inspire young Pennsylvanians to consider giving back to their communities by becoming first responders.”

Kerr added that the museum also will address science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) skills in its educational materials — skills that are important for students’ future success in almost every industry and a cornerstone of AT&T Aspire, the company’s initiative that creates connections that drive innovation in education.

The announcement coincided with Governor Tom Wolf’s team’s focus this week on highlighting the work Pennsylvania has done with STEM education and careers over the past few years.

“Our younger generation will help fill the ranks of our volunteer and career firefighter departments. Efforts to educate and inspire these young people on the fire service’s past and present will help to increase the possibility of them being part of its future,” said Pennsylvania Fire Commissioner Timothy Solobay.

John Bruetsch, treasurer of the Pennsylvania National Fire Museum, said the museum will be working with AT&T to upgrade existing displays, allowing it to expand on the messages of fire safety for all ages, from children to older adults, who each have their own specific areas of risk.

“This contribution will also enable us to offer new curriculum to the large number of school-aged children touring the museum, by adding fire-related subjects such as hydraulic engineering, chemistry, math, and other technologies, under the umbrella of STEM,” Bruetsch said. “It is our hope that these children will become more familiar with career opportunities in the STEM related fields, including emergency services. The museum is 100-percent volunteer run and depends on donations from individuals and corporations, such as AT&T, to allow us to continue our mission to serve the public.”

