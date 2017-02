Penn Township Handles Hanover 2-Alarmer

Friday, February 10th, 2017, 8:01 pm

Penn Township firefighter works on ventilating the attic windows during a two-alarm fire in Hanover, York County on November 26, 2016.

– Fire News photo by 911 Photography

Tags: 911 Photography, Penn Township Handles Hanover 2-Alarmer

Category: Emergency Services, Fire, Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania, Print Editions, State News