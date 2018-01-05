Pearl River Car, House Fire

Friday, January 5th, 2018, 9:08 am

Early on October 6, 2017, the Pearl River Fire Department was dispatched for a car into a house on Sickletown Road. The vehicle missed a stop sign at an intersection, left the roadway and crashed into the front of the home, penetrating the garage wall, severing the home’s natural gas line and igniting a fire, which quickly spread. The driver of the car fled the scene. Orangetown police officers assisted four residents in exiting the home. Crews held the burning gas line in check as others advanced into the home. Mutual aid came from several area departments and EMS agencies, and the Red Cross responded to assist the homeowners. The driver was later found and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, among other charges.

– Fire News photos by Kenny Flynn

