Paterson Commercial Building Fire

Saturday, March 28th, 2020, 1:30 pm

On September 1, 2019, Paterson Fire Dispatch received multiple calls for a building fire at Madison and 21st Avenues. Battalion 1 reported a fire in what appeared to be a two-story commercial building. As companies stretched attack lines it was found that the front second floor wall was just a facade and the building was single-story. Several lines were stretched as crews made their way to the roof for ventilation. Both exposures were checked and the main body of fire was knocked down in less than 30 minutes. A second alarm was requested for manpower.

– Fire News photo by Peter Danzo

Tags: Paterson Commercial Building Fire, Peter Danzo

Category: Emergency Services, Fire, Fire Department, New Jersey, New Jersey, Print Editions, State News