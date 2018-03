Pasta for Paul

Saturday, March 24th, 2018, 11:15 pm

Thanks to everyone who came out to support Lindenhurst firefighter and Fire News photographer Paul Mazza, as he battles colon cancer. Lindenhurst’s Pavilion was packed with friends from all over Long Island. To Paul, “You got this!”

– Fire News photos by Dennis Whittam

Tags: Dennis Whittam, Pasta for Paul

Category: Events, Fire Department, Long Island, Long Island, Print Editions, State News, Suffolk, Suffolk County