Partial Ejection in Cologne MVA

Friday, March 24th, 2017, 10:36 pm

Cologne and Laureldale, along with the township’s EMS and police, were dispatched on January 5, 2017, to Wrangleboro Road for an MVA. Cologne Assistant Chief Paul Gramm arrived and established command with a single vehicle overturned and one occupant partially ejected. Command special called Pomona for their heavy rescue. The occupant’s lower extremities were protruding out the passenger side with the vehicle resting on them as the A post collapsed and the roof came down, pinning the person. EMS and firefighters stabilized the vehicle. Rescuers then performed a ‘lift and crib’ procedure and quickly extricated the trapped occupant, who was then transported to the local trauma center.

– Fire News photo by Ken Badger

