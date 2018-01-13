Parking Lot Hit

Saturday, January 13th, 2018, 8:49 am

Franklin County Communications alerted St. Thomas Fire along with Chambersburg EMS and Medic 1-18 for a pedestrian struck at the Uni-Mart on Lincoln Way East. Medic 1-18 arrived and found a male struck by a vehicle which had been backing out of a parking spot. Lifenet 81, out of Maryland, was alerted and arrived on scene. The person was flown to York Hospital.

– Fire News photos by Shane Shifflett

