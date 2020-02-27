Orange 2-Alarmer

Thursday, February 27th, 2020, 9:46 am

Orange (CT) firefighters arrived to find a well involved, occupied private dwelling on fire on Chestnut Ridge Road. Mutual aid was requested for manpower from West Haven and Woodbridge. West Haven placed Truck 1’s aerial in service to assist in darkening down the fire. Companies had to battle frigid temperatures, icy road conditions and lack of water to finally bring the fire under control about two hours later. The occupants escaped the blaze prior to the fire departments’ arrival. One firefighter from Orange was evaluated on the scene.

– Fire News photo by Glenn Duda, CFPA

