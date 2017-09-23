Operation Gotham Shield

On April 25, 2017, EMS and fire agencies from New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut took part in federal exercise Gotham Shield held at MetLife Stadium. Although the drill did not involve any patients, or administration of medical care, the goal was to gather a large amount of resources in one location in preparation for an event such as a nuclear attack. Dozens of ambulances and special operations trucks were on site along with 21 ambulance buses including the entire NJ EMS Task Force.

