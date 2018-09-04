Old City Hall Fire in Rensselaer

Tuesday, September 4th, 2018, 8:42 am

On June 1, 2018, Rensselaer firefighters responded to a fire in the old city hall. First arriving company reported smoke emanating from several broken windows on the second floor and chimney. Clinton Heights, East Greenbush and Defreestville also responded. The building was comprised of brick and heavy timber, and the fire moved between both floors before being extinguished.

– Fire News photo by Martin E. Miller

