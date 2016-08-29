Oceanview Head-on

Monday, August 29th, 2016, 6:42 pm

Recently, dispatch received a call reporting a head-on MVA in the Oceanview section of Route 83. Both Oceanview and Belleplain were dispatched to the scene and upon arrival found both vehicles on the opposite shoulders of the roadway. The victim of the one vehicle required extrication. After assessment by EMS and ALS, a medevac was requested. Seaville responded and provided ground support for the LZ. The occupant of the other vehicle was not injured. Also responding were Belleplain Rescue, Atlanticare MICU, New Jersey State Police, and Atlanticare Medevac.

- Fire News photo by Robert Macom

Tags: Oceanview Head-on, Robert Macom

Category: Emergency Services, EMS/Rescue, New Jersey, New Jersey, Print Editions, State News