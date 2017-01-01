NYS FF Memorial in Albany

Sunday, January 1st, 2017, 12:38 pm

On a beautiful, sunny October 9, 2016, eight names were added to the New York State Fallen Firefighter Memorial. The induction ceremony was held in Albany at the Empire State Plaza. Hundreds of firefighters and dignitaries from across the state converged on the massive sculpture and wall that bears the names of the 2,398 firefighters who paid the ultimate price to protect their communities. Names added to the Roll of Honor this year were: Firefighter Michael P. Esposito from Baldwin Fire Department; Firefighter Robert A Knight from Sayville Fire Department; Assistant Chief Barry G. Miller from Bergen Fire Department; Captain Jack H. Rose from the Mt. Marion Fire Department; Firefighter Lawrence G. Sesso from the Sayville Fire Department; Assistant Chief Arthur C. Stickney, Sr., from Village of Malone Fire Department; Firefighter Charles V. Wallace from the Montgomery Fire Department and Firefighter Richard D. Weisse, Sr., from the St. James Fire Department. Regina Wilson from New York City Fire Department once again honored everyone with her soulful rendition of the National Anthem. Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul once again spoke eloquently of firefighters and spoke of each member whose name was added to the wall.

– Fire News photos by Tom Heffernan, Lori Washburn and Martin E. Miller

