Nyack Firefighter David Jahnes Answers Last Alarm

Saturday, February 10th, 2018, 10:59 am

On December 18, 2017, Nyack Firefighter David Jahnes fell ill while at the scene of an investigation into an odor at a bank, which turned out to be an overheating battery in the alarm system. Firefighter Jahnes was treated by fellow responders and transported by the Nyack Ambulance Corps to the hospital where, during treatment, he suffered coronary failure and passed away. Jahnes was 58-years old and a 16-year member of the department.

-Fire News photos by Kenny Flynn

