Not Just in Philly

Monday, April 30th, 2018, 8:39 pm

People flooded the streets of Philadelphia after the Super Bowl on February 4, 2018, to celebrate the Eagles’ big win over the New England Patriots. However, these celebrations were not isolated to Philadelphia. The Hammonton Independent Volunteer Fire Company Station 2 celebrated with a party for their members and families, as well as a bit of noise from their apparatus, after the Philadelphia Eagles became Super Bowl Champions! E – A – G – L – E – S, Goooooo EAGLES!

– Fire News photo by Joe Lizza

