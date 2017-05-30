Not a Lucky Block

Tuesday, May 30th, 2017, 5:09 pm

City of Poughkeepsie Group 1 firefighters caught the second structure fire of their tour during the arrival of the blizzard on the morning of March 14, 2017. Both incidents occurred on Mansion Street, both were in occupied structures, and both were reportedly caused by malfunctioning heating equipment. The occupants were evaluated by Mobile Life Paramedics and were assisted by Red Cross in finding temporary housing. The snowy conditions made for tough operating conditions. Poughkeepsie was assisted by Arlington, Fairview, Mobile Life Paramedics, and Poughkeepsie Police Department. \

– Fire News photos by Bill Johnson

Tags: Bill Johnson, Not a Lucky Block

Category: Emergency Services, Fire, New York, New York, Print Editions, State News