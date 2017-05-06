North Amityville Fatal Fire

In January 2017, the North Amityville Fire Department was alerted for a structure fire on Jefferson Avenue with an occupant inside. Mutual aid was requested from North Lindenhurst and Amityville. A search was conducted by the initial companies and an occupant was found dead. Additional mutual aid was requested from East Farmingdale.

