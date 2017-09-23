NJFSS Pack Test

Saturday, September 23rd, 2017, 10:19 am

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service held a “Pack Test” at the Strawberryfield Air Field on April 20, 2017. Sixty-one firefighters took the test to qualify to be able to go on any out-of-state forest fire assignment. The test is to be able to walk three miles with a pack of 45 pounds and has to be completed within 45 minutes.

– Fire News photo by Ken Badger

