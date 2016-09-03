Nice Save in Waterveliet

Saturday, September 3rd, 2016, 9:24 pm

Waterveliet….On June 25, 2016, Waterveliet firefighters received a report of black smoke coming from a window of a warehouse near the Hudson River. First arrival reports went quickly from fire on the first floor to fire throughout the two-story brick and heavy timber 18th century, 200-foot structure. Mutual aid was called from Albany, Troy, four other departments. Albany’s master stream kept the fire from spreading to a nearby new apartment building, although water remained a problem. ATF and state and local fire investigators were called in since two homes burned in the city earlier in the day. Three businesses located in the structure were lost.

- Fire News photos by Martin E. Miller

