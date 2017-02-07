Nice Job by Passerby

Tuesday, February 7th, 2017, 9:14 pm

The Mays Landing Volunteer Fire Company along with the Township of Hamilton EMS and Police were dispatched on November 12, 2016, to Ocean Heights and Harbor Avenue for a report of an MVA with overturn, entrapment and fire. HTPD arrived first and reported a passenger vehicle over the guardrail, which had struck pine trees, snapping two and then coming to rest upon the guardrail upside down with occupants trapped. A passing motorist pulled the occupants from the vehicle. Four occupants were treated and transported by EMS and a fifth was reported DOA.

– Fire News photo by Ken Badger

Tags: Ken Badger, Nice Job by Passerby

Category: Emergency Services, EMS/Rescue, New Jersey, New Jersey, Print Editions, State News