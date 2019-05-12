Newburgh and More Stop 3-Building Fire

Sunday, May 12th, 2019, 8:08 am

City of Newburgh firefighters, assisted by numerous departments, operated at a structure fire on Broadway. With the temperature at seven degrees, firefighters arrived to find an active fire with fire running the cockloft between three different buildings. Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire. The following agencies assisted: Beacon Professional Firefighters, Castle Point, Good Will, Winona Lake, West Point Professional Firefighters, Stewart ANGB Fire, Mobile Life Paramedics, and the City of Newburgh Police.

– Fire News photo by Bill Johnson

Tags: Bill Johnson, Newburgh and More Stop 3-Building Fire

Category: Emergency Services, Fire, Fire Department, New York, New York, Print Editions, State News