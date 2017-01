Newburgh 3-Alarmer

Sunday, January 1st, 2017, 12:22 pm

Recently, City of Newburgh firefighters were called out to a warehouse fire on Washington Street. Car 1 arrived and called a second alarm, bringing mutual aid from surrounding towns. The fire eventually went to three alarms and took two hours to bring under control.

– Fire News photo by Vinnie Dominick

