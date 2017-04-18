New KIMTEK Website Targets Brush Truck Market

FIRELITE Transport Skid Units Transforms Truck and Vehicle Beds

KIMTEK Corporation, the world leader in off-road fire rescue skid units for UTV side-by-sides and pick-up and flatbed trucks, has announced the launch of its new website dedicated to the needs of firefighting agencies using pick-ups and flatbed trucks for off-road wildland firefighting.

The new website, www.brush- truckskids.com, can be accessed directly or linked via the company’s main website, www.kimtekresearch .com.

The new site features the company’s FIRELITE Transport Series of high quality, affordable fire skid slip-on transport units equipped with lifetime-warrantied copolymer water tanks, Honda driven Darley-Davey pumps, Hannay reels, and Scotty Foam Systems.

Available in multiple configurations, they feature all-aluminum diamond plate construction, stainless steel piping and are available with storage areas, patient rescue areas, or with fully enclosed brush fire equipment boxes and pre-connected cross lay trays.

KIMTEK expertly designs and builds FIRELITE units in Vermont to the specifications of firefighting agencies, industrial complexes, sports venues, agricultural ranches, and other organizations requiring affordable, all inclusive skid slip-on units that rapidly transform their pick-up and flatbed trucks into effective brush trucks.

