New Home Burns in Tallman

Sunday, June 9th, 2019, 7:21 am

The Tallman Fire Department was alerted to a structure fire around 0500 on March 3, 2019. Firefighters arrived to heavy fire showing out of a large single-family home on Canterbury Lane. As the Suffern and Mahwah (NJ) departments were responding on mutual aid, the first crews from Tallman initiated an interior attack and search of the home. Once the additional help arrived, they were able to get a handle on the fire, knocking down the bulk of the flames. All searches proved negative, and it was later discovered that the home had been recently purchased and was undergoing renovations before the new owners moved in.

– Fire News photos by Kenny Flynn

