New Chief in Lime Rock Dist.

Sunday, February 26th, 2017, 9:16 am

Lincoln’s (RI) Lime Rock Fire District’s new Chief Tim Walsh gets pinned by retiring Chief Frank Sylvester on October 20, 2016, at Station 3. Walsh recently retired as a Deputy Chief from the city of Woonsocket after a 30-year career. Sylvester retired after five decades in the fire service and served the last 28 as the Chief of the Lime Rock Fire District.

– Fire News photo by Ken LaBelle

