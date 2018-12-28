Never Forget

Friday, December 28th, 2018, 8:35 am

IAFF Memorial, Colorado Springs, Colorado. Saturday, September 15, 2018.

The family of William ‘Billy’ Gormley, retired FDNY L-174, who died of 9/11 related cancer last year at the age of 53, is presented an IAFF flag by FDNY Firefighter Mauricio Suarez (L-174) at the IAFF memorial. Many current and former members of “Snyder Island” Engine 310 and Ladder 174 attended the memorial.

-Fire News photos by www.LiHotShots.smugmug.com

Tags: Never Forget, www.LiHotShots.smugmug.com

Category: Emergency Services, Events, Fire Department, New York, New York, Print Editions, State News