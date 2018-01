National Fallen Firefighter Stair Climb

Sunday, January 21st, 2018, 10:15 am

Thank you everyone who participated in the 3rd Annual National Stair Climb for Fallen Firefighters at Belmont Park on October 1, 2017. Climb to Remember!

-Fire News photos by Dennis Whittam

