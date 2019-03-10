MVA’s Keep Niskayuna Busy

Sunday, March 10th, 2019, 12:17 pm

Caption for 2-17 NYS A:

Firefighters from Niskayuna Fire District 1 worked to free the driver of a minivan after he struck a utility pole on Union Street. He was taken by NFD1 Ambulance to Ellis Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

– Fire News photo by Peter Barber

Caption for 2-18 NYS A (1):

Niskayuna Fire District 1 and District 2 firefighters responded to a rollover accident at the intersection of Route 7 and Balltown Road. The driver of a pickup was taken by ambulance to Ellis Hospital for treatment. The driver of the other vehicle was cited for failure to obey traffic control device.

– Fire News photo by Peter Barber

