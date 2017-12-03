MVA into Yard in Shirley

Sunday, December 3rd, 2017, 8:47 pm

On June 15, 2017, a driver allegedly passed out from a heroin overdose while driving his pickup and crashed into a yard on Flintlock Drive, between Alder and Cypress Lanes. Suffolk Police, Shirley Ambulance, and Brookhaven Fire Department responded. The driver was taken via ambulance to Brookhaven Memorial Hospital, in police custody.

– Fire News photo by Thomas J. Lambui

Tags: MVA into Yard in Shirley, Thomas J. Lambui

Category: Emergency Services, EMS/Rescue, Long Island, Long Island, Print Editions, State News, Suffolk, Suffolk County