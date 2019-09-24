Multiple Responders Hurt at MVA

Tuesday, September 24th, 2019, 8:18 pm

West Orange Police, Engine 4, EMS Rescue 2 and New Jersey State Police responded to Route 280 east for an MVA. Engine 4 had one person entrapped and unconscious and requested more units. As the additional units responded, a dump truck barreled through the accident scene striking multiple civilian vehicles, two NJSP cars, Rescue 2, and Engine 4, then overturned on its side and hit an SUV and Rescue 2, which was pushed forwarded into Engine 4, and the cab of the dump truck burst into flames. Multiple firefighters and two state troopers were injured. A Mass Causality Incident was declared, requesting any available EMS and fire units. Five firefighters were transported, one in critical condition, and two state troopers were transported in serious condition; an unknown number of civilians were also injured and transported.

– Fire News photos by Mark Rosetti

